OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Marries Long-Time Partner Oliver Mulherin: Report

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has married his partner, Oliver Mulherin, in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii, according to reports.

Pictures of Sam Altman's wedding began circulating on social media on Thursday.

Oliver Mulherin is an Australian software engineer. Sam Altman, in a candid interview with New York Magazine last September, had said that he and Mulherin would like to have kids soon.

In a dramatic turn of events, Sam Altman was sacked as the CEO of AI startup OpenAI and then rehired in five days after the board reached an agreement with the ChatGPt star.

Altman shot to fame with the launch of ChatGPT last year, which ignited a race to advance AI research and development, as well as billions being invested in the sector.