OnlyFans Generates $37.6 Million Per Employee, Surpasses Nvidia And Apple

OnlyFans has outperformed global tech giants to become the world's most revenue-efficient company, generating $37.6 million per employee in 2024, according to Barchart. The UK-based subscription platform operates with only 42 employees, far surpassing Nvidia ($3.6 million) and Apple ($2.4 million) per employee.

In fiscal year 2024, OnlyFans recorded $1.41 billion in net revenue from $7.22 billion in transaction volume. The platform has over 4.6 million creators and 377 million registered users.

How OnlyFans Made It Happen

It is a subscription-based social media platform that allows creators to earn money by sharing content directly with their fans.

Unlike typical social media platforms, OnlyFans enables creators to monetise their photos, videos, live streams, and messages. While it is often associated with adult content, many creators use it for non-adult content, including fitness coaching, music, cooking tutorials, etc, as well.

Fans pay a monthly subscription fee to access a creator's content, giving creators a way to earn income directly from their audience. Creators can also earn money through tips and pay-per-view content. OnlyFans takes a 20 per cent commission from all earnings.

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely in London. Over time, the platform gained massive popularity, particularly for adult content. In 2021, a majority stake was acquired by Fenix International, led by Leonid Radvinsky.

OnlyFans Profit Margin

Financially, OnlyFans reported pre-tax profits of $684 million and net profits of $520 million in 2024. Creator earnings totalled $5.8 billion, with OnlyFans retaining its 20 per cent share. Creator accounts grew 13 per cent, and fan accounts increased 24 per cent during the year.

OnlyFans distributed $701 million in dividends to owner Leonid Radvinsky in 2024.