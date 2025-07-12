NVIDIA Becomes First Public Company To Cross $4 Trillion Market Cap Amid AI Boom

NVIDIA Corporation has become the first publicly traded company to reach a $4 trillion market capitalisation, a milestone driven by soaring demand for artificial intelligence hardware.

As of July 10-11, 2025, NVIDIA briefly peaked above $4 trillion during trading and closed at around $4.004 trillion, surpassing Microsoft and Apple.

Why It Matters

AI Infrastructure Powerhouse: NVIDIA's GPUs power major AI models-including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Meta LLaMA-and are essential across data centres and supercomputing platforms. Their H100 and Blackwell chips maintain leading positions.

Rapid Rise: The company's market cap climbed from $1 trillion (June 2023) to $2 trillion (February 2024) to $3 trillion (June 2024), reaching $4 trillion in just over a year.

Scale Comparison: NVIDIA's valuation now exceeds the combined market values of the UK's public companies and the stock markets of Canada and Mexico, making it comparable to the GDP of large economies like India or Japan.

Financial Snapshot

According to Reuters, NVIDIA has had a strong year financially. Its stock is up 22% so far in 2025, after soaring by about 239% in 2024. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, the company reported $44.1 billion in revenue. For the second quarter, NVIDIA expects revenue of around $45 billion. The company has also become the largest in the S&P 500 index, making up about 7.3% of its total weight.

Daniel Ives (Wedbush) called NVIDIA "the poster child of the AI revolution" and suggested Microsoft may soon follow with a similar valuation. Bernard firm CFRA recently raised its price target amid strong demand for AI infrastructure.

What's Next

According to Forbes, NVIDIA plans to release its next-generation "Rubin" AI chips in 2026 to stay ahead of competition from AMD, Intel, and cloud providers. Regulatory Scrutiny: US and EU regulators are assessing NVIDIA's dominance in AI hardware, focusing on competition concerns and transparency issues.

NVIDIA's milestone valuation of $4 trillion highlights its critical role in fuelling the AI revolution via powerful GPUs and software. Its rapid ascent, global scale, and future chip innovations mark it as a keystone of 21st-century computing.