One-Year-Old Baby Boy In Stroller Rides US Subway Alone

The child kept riding until Penn Station, where he was recovered safe: Cops (Representational)

A one-year-old boy in a stroller wound up riding a Manhattan train all by himself when the adult with him got ill, the police said.

The baby's male caretaker, a friend of a relative, became disoriented and left the train at 96th street on the red, 1,2,3 line on Tuesday evening, the New York Police Department said.

However, the child kept riding until Penn Station, where he was recovered safe and sound.

The boy has since been reunited with his family and the adult was now in stable condition following the medical episode.

No criminality is suspected, an officer said.