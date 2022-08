More than 33 Million people affected from floods in Pakistan. (File)

A third of Pakistan was under water as a result of flooding caused by record monsoon rains, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Monday, creating a crisis of "unimaginable proportions".

"It's all one big ocean, there's no dry land to pump the water out," she told AFP, as the country wrestles with floods that have affected 33 million people.

