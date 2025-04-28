One Dead, Several Injured After Boat Crashes Into Ferry In Florida

Florida Boat Accident: At least one person was killed and several others were injured after a boat crashed into a ferry in the United States' Florida on Sunday (local time). The accident happened near the Memorial Causeway Bridge in Clearwater at around 8:30 pm. The boat that struck the ferry fled the scene, police said.

The Clearwater Police Department has labelled it a "mass casualty event", with all the injuries reported on the ferry, which was carrying 45 people, including two crew members.

Of the injuries, six patients were "declared as trauma alerts". Of those, police said two were flown to Baycare Health with various minor injuries.

The crash involved the Clearwater Ferry, which had more than 40 people on board. All of the injuries are from the ferry. The boat that struck the ferry fled the scene. The @USCG and @MyFWC will be handling the crash investigation. https://t.co/yPyazF6zLb — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) April 28, 2025

The boat that hit the ferry fled the scene at the time of the accident, but according to a Fox News report, it was later identified by another law enforcement agency. Police have not provided any further details on that boat.

According to police, after it was hit, the ferry came to a rest on a sandbar south of the bridge, and as of 10:30 pm, first responders had removed all patients and passengers from it.

"It is not believed that there is anyone reported missing from the ferry," the city of Clearwater said on X.