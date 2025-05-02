"Truly Love You": US Teacher Accused Of Sending Creepy Letter To 5th Grader

A US school teacher is under investigation for allegedly sending an indecent letter to a fifth-grade student. "I truly love you," Jarrett Williams, who taught at BD Gullett Elementary School in Bradenton, Florida, wrote.

According to the Manatee County School District, Williams resigned a few weeks after the student's mother found the teacher's shocking two-page love letter to her 11-year-old daughter. “This whole nightmare started when we discovered a two-page letter,” Ann Mitchell, the student's mother, told News Channel 8.

Mitchell handed the media outlet a copy of the letter, and the original to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office investigators.

According to the lengthy letter obtained by WFLA, Williams often expressed his love for the minor. He began by apologising for making the student "upset" and spreading "slime all over" her after expecting that they "could have some fun together."

The creepy letter said, “You know I truly love you and no matter what, that will never change". “I truly like teaching you, and more significantly, I appreciate how close we have become this year,” it read.

The inappropriate letter was signed with “Your favourite teacher ‘only because I have to be'” and “Love”, along with the teacher's name and a statement urging the child to keep the communication confidential.

At the school board meeting, Mitchell accused the educator of "serious and egregious misconduct" against her daughter and other children. She claimed her 11-year-old daughter was escorted into the classroom by the teacher, who "spent 45 minutes alone with her", while others went to the library for their Valentine's Day treats.

On March 9, Mitchell informed authorities and school officials about the alarming note.

The following day, when the district began an internal inquiry, Williams was transferred to a non-instruction facility away from children, according to a school district official.

Jason Mitchell, the father of the 11-year-old, described the situation as “incredibly upsetting.”

The Florida Department of Education was also informed of the accusations against the primary school instructor.

The school district stated that the resignation of Williams was placed on the agenda for "personnel action" at the upcoming school board meeting, which was set for April 29. Deputies informed that Williams would soon face a harassment allegation related to bullying. The inquiry is still in process.