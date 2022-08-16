Video: Man Catches Shark With Bare Hands At New York Beach

The man proceeded to release the shark back to the ocean.

A video which shows a man catching a shark with his bare hands is going viral on social media. The clip was shot at Smith Point Beach, New York.

The clip captures the man reeling in the rough-tooth shark with a hook line and then catching it by its tail. The shark struggles to escape a few times before it is finally caught by the man.

The man proceeded to release the shark back to the ocean.

Social Media Users were left stunned at the feat and expressed their amazement at the rare sight.

One user wrote," Grateful he did the right thing and let the shark go".

Another user wrote," I was there, it was the outer beach. That guy actually caught the same shark twice because after he catches it he tags it."

Smith Point, on the Fire Island barrier beach, is a popular spot with surfers and beach lovers.

According to Newsweek, rough-tooth sharks, often referred to as ragged-tooth sharks or sand tigers, are gray nurse sharks that typically dwelve close to the sandy seafloor between 30 and 750 feet deep. Considering their peaceful demeanour, these sharks are referred to as "labradors of the sea."

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List has listed them as "vulnerable," making them one of the most endangered shark species.