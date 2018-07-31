On Oath-Ceremony Invite, Imran Khan's Party Says Decision Pending

Imran Khan's party won 116 of the 270 NA seats, falling short of the 137 majority mark. (File)

Pakistan's Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday rebuffed reports which claimed that the party was planning to invite foreign dignitaries to the oath-taking ceremony and added that the decision is still pending.

Fawad Chaudhry, the PTI spokesperson said on Twitter that they would take the decision on whether foreign dignitaries will be invited after consulting with the Pakistan Foreign Office.

"Media speculations about international dignitaries attending PM oath ceremony are not correct. We have sought the advice of Foreign Office on the matter and will decide accordingly #PTI," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, some media reports suggested that the PTI was considering to invite leaders from SAARC countries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony in Pakistan.

Advertisement

According to figures provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PTI was declared as the single largest party in the recently-concluded general election. The party, however, won 116 of the 270 NA seats, falling short of the 137 majority mark.

The party leadership is reportedly in talks with other political parties and independent candidates in a bid to woo them to join its ranks to form a coalition government at the centre.