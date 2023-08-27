On Growing List Of Indian-Origin CEOs, Elon Musk Said...

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to visit India in 2024,

Many Indian-origin executives are currently holding top positions at several tech and non-tech companies and the list keeps growing each day. Billionaire and Tesla Chief Elon Musk was left impressed by this feat and commented about the same on his platform X, formerly Twitter.

He reacted to a post by World of Statistics, which had a long list of companies that have Indian-origin people at the topmost position. These include Alphabet with Sundar Pichai heading it. Microsoft, YouTube and Adobe are also on the list with Satya Nadella, Neal Mohan and Shantanu Narayen leading the tech giants.

Ajay Banga, who became the 14th President of the World Bank Group also features on the list and so does Laxman Narasimhan, Ravi Kumar S and Sanjay Mehrotra, Chiefs of Starbucks, Cognizant and Micron Technology respectively. Leena Nair, the Global Chief Executive Officer of French luxury fashion house Chanel, also features in the ranks of Indian-origin corporate bosses across the globe.

Other companies include Albertsons, NetApp, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, Novartis, Honeywell, Flex, Wayfair, OnlyFans, Motorola Mobility and Vimeo.

Replying to the list, the billionaire wrote on X, "Impressive".

Impressive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2023

Recently, Tesla CEO in a tweet said that he ''looks forward'' to visiting India in 2024. Mr Musk was replying to a post by DogeDesigner that read, ''I'm planning to visit India next year" along with a photoshopped image of him in Indian attire. ''I look forward to it'', he replied.

Notably, the billionaire announced his decision to visit India after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York in June this year. Asked whether PM Modi extended an invitation to him, the billionaire entrepreneur said, ''He did. And yes, I'm tentatively planning to visit India again next year. I'm looking forward.'' His plans to visit the country come amid Tesla's plans to enter India and set up shop here.