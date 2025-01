US billionaire Elon Musk called the chancellor of Germany "Oaf Schitz" on his social media platform X on Tuesday, responding to a video of the leader's comments on free speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Shame on Oaf Schitz!" Musk wrote in a post, after Olaf Scholz said freedom of speech should not support extreme-right views.

