Video: Woman Kidnapped On Busy Road In California, Cries For Help Ignored

A disturbing video of a woman abducted on a busy road in California, as people ignored her cries for help, has surfaced on social media.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 3.30pm on Tuesday when the woman was standing outside a house on a busy road in Oakland's 98th Avenue. The man arrived in his car and “punched her multiple times, causing severe injuries”.

The accused forced her inside his vehicle “while she yelled that she was being kidnapped,” the police said.





A video released by the police shows the man "forcefully grabbing" her and pulling her with both hands as she struggles to free herself. Several vehicle drive past them but no one stops to help the woman.

Oakland police Capt. Nicholas Calonge told KRON, “This does not appear to be a random incident of kidnapping of a random young woman off the street.”

The victim is a Black woman, aged 20 to 22, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with black and blue braids or dreadlocks, and weighs 140 pounds, police said.

They described the suspect as a 5 feet 5 inches Black male between the age of 20 and 24. He has short, tangled hair and a slender frame. His left cheek has a mark or scar.

The car, which was reportedly stolen, was later found in East Oakland. The woman and the man are yet to be traced.