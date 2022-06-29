On Camera, People Run For Cover In Ukraine Park As Russian Missiles Hit Shopping Mall

At least 18 civilians were killed and dozens hurt.

A CCTV footage captured the moment a missile slammed into the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, destroying a shopping mall and part of a nearby factory in an attack that reportedly left at least 18 civilians dead and dozens hurt.

The footage captured in a local park shows civilians running for cover after the first missile blew up the Amstor shopping centre before a second struck the factory - exploding with a fireball and shockwave that sent debris flying into a nearby lake.

Video that shows the moment when rocket hit the nearby shopping mall in Kremenchuk from CCTV camera in a park next to it

As per BBC, the video captured near a pond roughly 600 metres north of the shopping centre, on the other side of a factor building, shows two missile strikes in the area.

The outlet reported that matching the exact spots where the two missiles land in the CCTV video with aerial images of the area, it appears one missile hit close to the eastern end of the shopping centre, while the other struck the northern end of the factory, near the southern edge of the pond.

Russia on Tuesday denied hitting the shopping mall with missiles, saying that it had struck a nearby depot of US and European arms triggering an explosion which ignited a fire in the mall. Russia's defence ministry stated that it had hit a legitimate military target in the city and that the shopping centre was not in use.

However, Ukraine denied there was a weapons depot nearby and said that at least 18 people were killed on Monday by an "intentional" Russian missile strike against the shopping centre in Kremenchuk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also informed that more than 1,000 people were inside when the missiles struck.

Mr Zelensky called for the United Nations to visit the site of the missile strike on the shopping mall. While addressing the UN Security Council on Tuesday, he even called on members of the Council - including Russia - to hold a minute's silence for those killed in the war so far.