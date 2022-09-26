On Camera, Pakistan Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Heckled By Protesters In London

Marriyum Aurangzeb is currently in London to attend 77th session of UNGA.

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was recently heckled at a London cafe allegedly by overseas Imran Khan supporters. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, which showed protesters circling Ms Aurangzeb and slamming her for "looting public money to enjoy in London".

According to news agency ANI, the supporters of the former Prime Minister were criticising Ms Aurangzeb for paying foreign visits amid flood devastation across Pakistan. However, the video showed Ms Aurangzeb, the daughter of ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Shariff, remaining visibly calm even though demonstrators screamed at her with megaphones.

Joint PTI workers conference in London to only listener Information minister of Pakistan 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mDwxc89qqT — Engr Jamshed Kundi (@KundiAkram) September 25, 2022

Marriyum Aurangzeb is currently in London as a member of the Pakistani delegation for the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Also Read | Pakistan PM's Leaked Audio Clip Up For Auction On Dark Web: Report

Addressing the incident on Twitter, the Pakistan minister said that she was sad to see the "toxic impact" Imran Khan's politics of hate and divisiveness have had on people. She stated that she answered each and every question of the riled-up crowd. "We will continue our work to counter Imran Khan's toxic politics and bring people together," she wrote on Twitter.

Sad to see the toxic impact IK's politics of hate & divisiveness has had on our brothers & sisters. I stayed & answered each & every question they had. Sadly, they are victims of IK's propaganda. We will continue our work to counter IK's toxic politics & bring people together https://t.co/KEgOPa5Y3p — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 25, 2022

Imran Khan established PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) in 1996. He led the nation as the prime minister from 2018 until 2022.

Meanwhile, several other Pakistani ministers came forward to defend Ms Aurangzeb.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail saluted Ms Aurangzeb for her "grace and composure" in the face of such harassment and baseless lies. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I salute my sister @Marriyum_A for her grace and composure in the face of such harassment and baseless lies from that uncouth woman (who can be heard but thankfully cannot be seen)."

Also Read | 6 Pak Military Personnel Killed In Second Chopper Crash In A Month

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that overseas Pakistanis are representing the "lowest level" of Pakistani society. "Giving this colour to political differences is a sign of bad training and a trend that is the height of intolerance. The violent trend in politics after Madhhab will destroy our society." Mr Asif said.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal termed the heckling incident as the "most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act by PTI hooligans". He praised Ms Aurangzeb for "boldly" facing the crowd. "Truly a lioness!" he said.