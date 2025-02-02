On Camera, Man Sitting At Restaurant Hit By Philadelphia Plane Crash Debris

Days after six people were killed in a private airplane crash in northeast Philadelphia, a chilling video shared on social media shows customers at a restaurant, located about a quarter mile away, ducking for cover, as one of them is struck by debris of the aircraft.

At least one person was reported to be injured after he was hit by a metal piece that flew through the window.

A 16-second clip that has gone viral shows the man sitting at the diner when he is struck by the metal piece. The remaining customers duck for cover as they crawl on the floor to avoid getting hit.

New video from the plane crash in Philadelphia shows debris hitting a nearby restaurant.



At least 1 customer was hit by flying debris, causing a head injury.

pic.twitter.com/2VbfiFPEay — ビットコイン XRPGOD (@BitmexXRP) February 1, 2025

Global news reports said the incident took place at Four Seasons Diner Restaurant along Cottman Avenue, which is about a quarter mile away from the crash scene.

"He was OK, but I mean he was bleeding. A lot of bleeding on his head. Just shocking," Paul Pul, who works at the diner, was quoted as saying by 6abc Action News.

Restaurant manager Ayhan Tiryaki told the New York Post: "We are all pretty shaken but everyone is okay. One customer was hit in the head with a piece of metal and he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. We don't know exactly how he is but we hope he'll be okay."

Tiryaki said no one else in the diner was hurt.

Reporting from on the #PhiladelphiaPlanecrash - we know 6 people were on the flight including one minor who was receiving medical treatment.



I spoke with employees at the Four Seasons diner where they say an object broke a glass window and hit a customer. More on @NBCNews soon. pic.twitter.com/UfdutFrDcI — Maya Eaglin (@MayaEaglin) February 1, 2025

Video footage of the plane crash, which took place on Saturday, appeared to show the twin-engine aircraft descending at a sharp angle towards a residential area, sparking a huge fireball upon impact and showering wreckage over homes and vehicles.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was a Learjet 55 - an American-French business jet - that was carrying six people and had taken off shortly before from Northeast Philadelphia Airport bound for Branson, Missouri.

The crash took place two days after a passenger plane and a military helicopter collided midair in Washington, killing 67 people in what was the deadliest crash in the US since 2009.