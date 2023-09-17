On Camera: Cop Dragged Away By Car During Traffic Stop In US, Suspect Arrested

The suspect, Lobo was arrested the following day at his home on Union Street.

Dramatic footage from a police dashcam shows a Massachusetts State Police officer being dragged down on Brockton Street by a driver who fled a traffic stop. The incident took place on September 14 just around 6 pm on Montello Street after the cop pulled over 31-year-old Derek Lobo for alleged motor vehicle violations, according to state police.

A video shared by the law enforcement agency shows two police officers talking to Lobo, who has his driver's side door open. Moments later, Lobo drives as one of the officers clings to the door. Fortunately, the officer was able to free himself, get up and rush back to his car to chase the suspect.

The cop who was dragged suffered minor injuries.

See the video here:

The suspect, Lobo was arrested the following day at his home on Union Street. He is now facing 11 charges against him, including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; trafficking in Fentanyl, more than 10 grams; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Failure to stop for police, Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; Number plate violation; No inspection sticker; Speeding; Window tint violation and Not in possession of a license. He'd been pulled over for driving violations.

He was held on $5,000 bail ahead of a hearing on Friday at Brockton District Court.