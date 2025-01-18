On Camera, 1 Injured In Tel Aviv Stabbing Attack Ahead Of Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israeli police said that an assailant stabbed and seriously wounded a person in the centre of commercial hub Tel Aviv on Saturday, before being shot and "neutralised" by a civilian.

The attack came hours before a ceasefire is set to take effect in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has been fighting Palestinian militant group Hamas for more than 15 months.

The police had initially spoken of a shooting with several wounded but clarified in a later statement that the "terrorist" was armed only with a knife.

Israeli police use the term "terrorist" to refer to Palestinians who carry out attacks for political motives.

"Initial investigations reveal that a terrorist armed with a knife arrived at the restaurant area on Levontin Street and stabbed a civilian," the later statement said.

"An armed civilian nearby shot and neutralised" the attacker.

Police said the stabbing victim was taken to hospital with serious wounds.

Emergency service provider Magen David Adom said its staff were providing medical treatment to a 30-year-old male "injured from stabbing" in the 4:30 pm (1430 GMT) attack.

It said he was taken to hospital in a conscious state.

