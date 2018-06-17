On A Bike, Ex-Child Refugee Retraces Escape From Nazi Germany

Alexander is doing the 600-mile (1,000-kilometre) bike journey with his 34-year-old son and 15-year-old grandson.



Besides the trio, 39 other cyclists went on the six-day journey taking them from Friedrichstrasse in Berlin to Liverpool Street in London, via the Netherlands then aboard an overnight ferry to Harwich in England.



Paul Alexander's mother handed him to a nurse having no guarantee of meeting her only child again.