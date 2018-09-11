On 9/11 Attack Anniversary, 'NeverForget' Trends On Twitter

9/11 WTC Attack Anniversary: 17 years on, the world remembers September 11, 2001.

'Never forget 9/11' is the overarching sentiment on micro-blogging site Twitter as the world marks the 17th anniversary of the attack on New York's World Trade Center today. The terrorist attack on September 11, 2001 left 2,753 people dead and ruptured the sense of safety that people in the United States enjoyed. The 9/11 attack anniversary brings back haunting memories of the fateful day that "changed the world forever". Sentimental tweets are pouring in on Twitter as #NeverForget hashtag trends and the world remembers 11 September, 2001.

Here are some tributes on 9/11 World Trade Center Anniversary:



Hold on to your loved ones close today, said a user in an emotional tweet.



Today, 17 years ago America changed forever. Close to 3,000 people lost their lives due to this horrible attack. Life is so precious, and can be taken away in an instant. Hold your loved ones close today, and #NeverForget. - OTRATPITTSBURGH (@OTRATPITTSBURGH) September 11, 2018

#September11 is one of those days you'll never forget where you were or what you were doing. I believe some people in this country need to go back to loving this country again, we would all be better off. Remember we are home of the free because of the brave!!!! #NeverForgetpic.twitter.com/qpYUi3rhBu - Stephen Anthony (@Boestott) September 11, 2018

As gutted as I was 17 years ago this morning. I oddly recall every moment of the earliest morning hours of the day. There was something about the crisp air, the smell of it the struck me as so strange. Remember feeling inexplicably uneasy at around 5am. #NeverForgethttps://t.co/48v3COhZTb - Lisa Verruso (@GatorGirl174) September 11, 2018

#NeverForget911 A day of remembrance. A day of honoring those who served, sacrificed their lives to save others, and protect our nation. And most of all, a day we'll never, ever forget.. #neverforget#godblessamerica#911remembrance@OneWTC@Sept11Memorialpic.twitter.com/fdDmibSVmN - Tania Figueroa (@Tania_Figueroa_) September 11, 2018

The 22,000 pieces of human remains found at the world trade center site since the attacks have all been tested - some 10 or 15 times already.



So far, only 1,642 of the 2,753 people who died in the attacks in New York have been formally identified. The 1,111 others have yet to yield identifiable information.