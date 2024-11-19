Advertisement

On 100th Day Of Ukraine War, Putin Allows Russia To Use Nuclear Weapons

Putin made the decision after the United States gave Kyiv permission to use long-range missiles to strike military targets inside Russia.

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree allowing Moscow to use nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state if it is supported by nuclear powers.

The move comes on the 1000th day of Russia's offensive on Ukraine and after the United States gave Kyiv permission to use long-range missiles to strike military targets inside Russia.

Russia, Russia - Ukraine War, Ukraine
