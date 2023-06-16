'Ominous Reminder Of...': US Condemns Human Rights Violations In Sudan

The US State Department on Thursday condemned the violence and rights violations unfolding in Sudan's West Darfur region, attributing the atrocities "primarily" to the RSF paramilitary force and saying they are an "ominous reminder" of the region's previous genocide.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the ongoing human rights violations and abuses and horrific violence in Sudan, especially reports of widespread sexual violence and killings based on ethnicity in West Darfur by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"The atrocities occurring today in West Darfur and other areas are an ominous reminder of the horrific events that led the United States to determine in 2004 that genocide had been committed in Darfur," the statement said.

"While the atrocities taking place in Darfur are primarily attributable to the RSF and affiliated militia, both sides have been responsible for abuses," Miller added, referring to Sudan's ongoing war between the paramilitary RSF and the regular army.



