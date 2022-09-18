Officials Arrest Man After Finding His Children Wandering In Diapers Outside Walmart

Picture shows man sleeping in his car.

A man in Florida, United States was taken into custody after his children were found outside Walmart wandering in diapers. According to the officials, when he was supposed to be watching his children, he was found asleep in the Walmart parking lot, said a report from Fox 13.

A post has been shared on Facebook by the Volusia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday along with a video of the man sleeping in his car.

In the footage, the authorities can be seen waking up the man and asking that he vacate his vehicle. Then, the officials start questioning the individual, "You have some kids. Where are your kids?" The individual is later seen in the footage looking at his phone and failing to respond to the officer's inquiries. The man is subsequently taken into custody by the officials for child neglect.

"Thank you Deltona Walmart customers and staff! Yesterday, two children (ages 2 and 3) were found wandering in the Walmart parking lot, wearing only diapers. Deputies arrived and found Dejoune Killingbeck (DOB 4/23/1987) unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle. He was supposed to be watching the children while their mother was in the store," the Volusia Sheriff's office wrote while sharing the post.

"A witness indicated the children were running through the parking lot in the rain and were almost struck by a vehicle. The witnesses were able to bring both kids to safety and get them some clothes. Killingbeck was disoriented and initially appeared unaware of what was happening. A cut straw in his pocket was tested and revealed a presumptive positive result for the presence of oxycodone and fentanyl," the post further said.

The man was further accused of fabricating evidence, driving with a suspended licence, possessing drug paraphernalia, and neglecting his two children. He's in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $16,000 bond while the children were reunited with their mother.



