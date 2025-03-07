NYPD Detective Pole Dances In Raunchy Music Video And Internet is Divided

A New York Police Department (NYPD) detective has found herself embroiled in controversy after a video of her twerking and pole dancing went viral on social media. Melissa Mercado, a veteran with seven years of experience in the NYPD, featured in a music video published by World Hip Hop where she can be seen "gyrating and shaking" her body while wearing a thong and a skimpy bra.

As per official records, Ms Mercado joined the force in 2018 and is currently working as a $144,000-a-year grade 3 detective assigned to Bronx special victims.

The controversial performance by the cop came in the "Doin That" video by Hempstead rapper S-Quire, whose real name is Phavian Winfield. Although Ms Mercado's name is not mentioned in the raunchy video, law enforcement officers confirmed to the New York Post that it was indeed her.

Social media reacts

As the video of Ms Mercado's performance went viral, social media users were divided with a section saying she had the moral obligation to maintain NYPD's decorum while others stated what she did during her off-duty hours was no one's business.

"Whether on duty or not, she has an image to uphold. She obviously does not appreciate her position or line of work," said one user while another added: "So, that's what a New York City Police Detective looks like in 2025. How times have changed. And not necessarily for the better."

A third defended her saying: "What she does in her off time is not any business of the NYPD. People have 2nd jobs. If that's what she does, so what?"

It remains unclear if Ms Mercando would be penalised over her risqué performance, but this is not the first time an NYPD cop has been caught moonlighting in a compromising position.

In 2022, a rookie cop named Vera Mekuli was caught on video giving a lap dance to a married officer during a police party that had turned a little too rowdy. After the video went viral, she was transferred to the transit bureau.