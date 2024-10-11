Advertisement

Nuclear Weapons Don't Bring Peace, Warns Nobel-Winning Atomic Bomb Survivor

"It has been said that because of nuclear weapons, the world maintains peace. But nuclear weapons can be used by terrorists," Toshiyuki Mimaki told reporters.

Nuclear weapons can be used by terrorists, Toshiyuki Mimaki said. (File)
Tokyo:

The idea that nuclear weapons bring peace is a fallacy, said the co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, a group of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

"It has been said that because of nuclear weapons, the world maintains peace. But nuclear weapons can be used by terrorists," Toshiyuki Mimaki told reporters. "For example, if Russia uses them against Ukraine, Israel against Gaza, it won't end there. Politicians should know these things."

