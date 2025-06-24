Advertisement

Nuclear Scientist Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber Killed In Israeli Strike: Report

Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber was reportedly killed at his parents' residence in Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh in northern Iran.

Nuclear Scientist Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber Killed In Israeli Strike: Report
Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber was under US sanctions.
  • Iranian state TV reported an Israeli strike killed nuclear scientist Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber
  • The strike occurred at Saber's parents' home in Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh, northern Iran
  • Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber was under US sanctions
Iranian state television said Tuesday an overnight Israeli strike killed a nuclear scientist in northern Iran, before US President Donald Trump said a ceasefire was taking effect between the Middle Eastern foes.

Citing sources, the broadcaster reported the killing of Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber at his parents' residence in Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh in northern Iran.

Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber was under US sanctions. Several days ago, his 17-year-old son was reported killed in a strike on their home in Tehran, the broadcaster said.

