Major Fire In Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris, Roof Collapses: LIVE Updates

Notre Dame Fire: Flames and smoke plumed from the spire and roof of the Notre Dame cathedral (Reuters)

A major fire broke out today at the roof of Paris's historic Notre-Dame Cathedral. The fire led to the collapse of the spore and ravaged the roof of the gothic monument, according to Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. He described the incident as "colossal damage".

Workers have scrambled "to save all the artworks that can be saved," French President Emmanuel Macron is also said to be on his way to the scene.

Flames and smoke plumed from the spire and roof of the cathedral, which is visited by millions of people annually.

Here are the LIVE Updates over the Notre Dame fire: