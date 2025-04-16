Advertisement

Cars Set On Fire At French Prison Following Wave Of Attacks On Jails

The incident came after at least six prisons in France were hit with gun and arson attacks at the start of the week.

French prisons are being hit by mystery arson.
Paris:

Cars were set on fire at a prison in Tarascon in southern France early on Wednesday, justice minister Gerald Darmanin said, as the government tackles a wave of attacks on jails.

"Cars were set on fire very early this morning," Darmanin told C News TV.

The incident came after at least six prisons in France were hit with gun and arson attacks at the start of the week.

Paris, France
