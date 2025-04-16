Cars Set On Fire At French Prison Following Wave Of Attacks On Jails

Cars were set on fire at a prison in Tarascon in southern France early on Wednesday, justice minister Gerald Darmanin said, as the government tackles a wave of attacks on jails.

"Cars were set on fire very early this morning," Darmanin told C News TV.

The incident came after at least six prisons in France were hit with gun and arson attacks at the start of the week.

