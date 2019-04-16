'Some Weaknesses' Identified In Notre-Dame Structure: Minister

"Some weaknesses" have been identified in the structure of the fire-ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, but overall the monument "is holding up ok," junior interior minister Laurent Nunez said on Tuesday.

"Some weaknesses have been identified particularly in the vault and the gable of the northern transept, which have to be secured," Nunez told reporters at the scene, adding that five neighbouring buildings had been evacuated.

