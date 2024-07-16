Not Trump, Biden Dialled Widow Of Rally Shooting Victim. She Didn't Pick Up

Helen said though Trump hadn't contacted her, Biden's call wasn't welcome. (File)

The wife of the firefighter, who was killed during an attack at a Donald Trump rally, received a call from President Joe Biden after the tragedy struck her family on Saturday. Helen Comperatore, however, did not talk to Biden and said Trump hadn't reached out, reported New York Post.

"I didn't talk to Biden. I didn't want to talk to him. My husband was a devout Republican and he would not have wanted me to talk to him," said Corey Comperatore's wife.

Corey, father of two children, was shot by a sniper's bullet during the assassination attempt on Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump survived the attack but a bullet pierced his right ear. He was seen with a bloodied face with his fist in the air as the Secret Service agents bundled him to safety.

When the shots were heard, Corey shouted "Get down" and shielded his family from the bullets with his body. He died while two other rallygoers were wounded in the chaos.

His wife, Helen, said though Trump hadn't contacted her, Biden's call wasn't welcome.

"I don't have any ill will towards Joe Biden. I'm not one of those people that gets involved in politics. I support Trump. That's who I'm voting for, but I don't have ill will towards Biden. He didn't do anything bad to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did," she said.

The gunman who targeted Trump was identified as Thomas Mathew Crooks, a 20-year-old. He was shot dead by snipers on the spot. The FBI, which is probing the assassination bid, is still trying to find motive behind the attack.