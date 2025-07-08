"Not Going To Make It": Texas Man's Last Words After Saving Family In Flood

A Texas man died helping his family escape from the devastating floodwaters that ripped through their caravan home. His final words have now been revealed.

Julian Ryan, 27, died on July 4, but he managed to help his fiancee, two young children, and his mother survive the floods that engulfed everything in its path, tearing through Kerr County, Texas.

The young father lost his life after his arm had an artery sliced by the glass, bleeding him to death, according to his relatives.

Connie Salas, Ryan's sister, told CNN that Ryan's mother held him while he bled and eventually died. "He died heroically," Salas remarked.

Ryan gave his partner, Christina Wilson, and children a final farewell after realising the imminent risk.

"I'm sorry, I'm not going to make it. I love y'all," he told Wilson, who told KHOU 11 that despite repeatedly calling 911, authorities were unable to assist.

According to Wilson, it took several hours for his body to be recovered after the floods subsided.

According to KHOU 11, Julian Ryan was at his Ingram home with his partner, Christinia Wilson, their children, and his mother when the water in the neighbouring Guadalupe River started to rise.

The water reportedly entered the house in less than 30 minutes. "We had to struggle to seal the door after it began to pour to prevent too much from getting in. We returned to the room and began dialling 911," Wilson said.

In recognition of the impending threat, Wilson stated that Ryan hurt himself when he punched a window in the house to let his family members leave for safety.

"He was a good man," Wilson told PEOPLE.

"He was always happy, loving, and strong. We will always miss him and be thankful that he tried to save us. He is still with us, and I see him in our son every day," she added.

The family has now set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses, describing Julian Ryan as “a cherished son and devoted parent and fiance who was dedicated to his family,” remembered for “his infectious laugh and unwavering kindness." "Your prayers, thoughts, and support mean the world to us," the family said.

The devastating floods in Texas have so far claimed the lives of over 100 people, including 28 children, and officials say the death count is expected to rise.