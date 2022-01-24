Not Following US Diplomats Families Withdrawal From Ukraine, Says EU

Washington urged US citizens in Ukraine to "consider departing now".

The EU is not following the US in withdrawing its diplomats' families from Ukraine, top European diplomat Josep Borrell said Monday, adding that there was no need to "dramatise" the situation while talks with Russia continue.

"We are not going to do the same thing because we don't know any specific reasons," Borrell said as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers which will include videolink participation by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I don't think we had to dramatise as far as the negotiations are going on -- and they are going on," he said, adding "maybe Secretary Blinken has more information that he will share with us".

Blinken will brief EU counterparts on his talks held Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, where the two sides agreed to keep working to ease tensions but failed to secure a major breakthrough to calm the escalating crisis.

The West accuses Moscow of threatening a further incursion into pro-Western Ukraine by massing over 100,000 troops on its border. The Kremlin insists its forces are not there to invade.

As tensions ramp up, Washington on Sunday ordered the families of its diplomats to leave Ukraine and authorised the "voluntary" departure of non-essential embassy staff.

It urged US citizens in the Eastern European country to "consider departing now" ahead of any possible Russian military action.

The United States has led a diplomatic push to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine and to marshall its allies to prepare swingeing economic punishment for Moscow if he does act.

Blinken has committed to provide a written response this week to Moscow after it laid down a series of security demands that would stop Ukraine joining NATO and roll back Washington's influence in eastern Europe.

The EU foreign ministers' gathering in Brussels will sound out the United States over its plans as Europe frets it has been left on the sidelines of discussions about its own security arrangements.

Borrell downplayed criticism of Germany that it has refused to supply arms to Ukraine and is dragging its heels on imposing tough punishment on Russia if it invades.

"All members of the European Union are united. We are showing an unprecedented unity about the situation in Ukraine," Borrell said.

"For the time being, we continue building up a strong package of sanctions, but nothing concrete will be approved today."

