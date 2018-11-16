Not A Real Leader If One Doesn't Take 'Timely U-Turn': Imran Khan

In cricket, we would change strategy depending on opponents, Imran Khan said. (File)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that a leader who does not take a timely "U-turns" is not a "real leader".

During an interaction with journalists at the PM House, Mr Khan gave an example from his cricket days. "We used to make a strategy and then step out into the field. If the opponent team formed a strategy against ours, then we would have to change it."

"If you are walking and there is a wall in front of you, then you will have to change and find another way," Geo News journalist quoted him as saying.

Mr Khan also attacked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying what he told an accountability court on Friday was not a U-turn but a "lie".

"What Nawaz Sharif did in court was not a U-turn but a lie," Mr Khan said, apparently referring to the Pakistan Muslim League supremo telling the court that he had never had any transaction with Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani.

Nawaz Sharif is currently facing trial in three corruption cases filed against him and his family by the National Accountability Bureau on a directive from the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers scandal.

Mr Khan said his government will uphold the decisions taken by the Supreme Court.