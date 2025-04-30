"Not A Compliment": Elon Musk Doppelganger Isn't Thrilled About Comparison

A Luxembourg singer, who often draws attention for his uncanny resemblance to billionaire Elon Musk, says he doesn't take it as a compliment. The reason? "He is not a nice person," says Hugo One.

He is regularly mistaken for the Tesla CEO while going about his daily life at supermarkets, bars or nightclubs. The 28-year-old says the constant attention is unwanted and "it is not a compliment" being likened to the world-famous entrepreneur.

"He's also not at all good-looking," he added, as per The NY Post.

The comparisons began back in 2018 when Mr One was teaching English and French in Berlin and one of his students pointed out the resemblance. Since then, the comments have become a regular part of his life. Thankfully, he said, the attention has never turned abusive.

Describing his most recent encounter in Aberdeen, Scotland, Mr One claimed a group of men shouted "You're Elon Musk" at him. "They were the fifth group of people to stop me that night - I was exhausted," he said.

"But I took it as a laugh because they were a nice friendly group of lads. Plus, it's created some great traffic to my page and people are downloading my songs," he said.

He also posted a video of the encounter to Instagram.

Mr One also said he was mistaken for Musk several times in one night during his road trip to Scotland. "At this point, I was tired, and it had already happened four times before," he said. "But I took it in jest because you have to see the funny side."

In another Instagram post on Tuesday, Mr One posted a PSA (public service announcement), singing, "I am not Elon Musk, but I would like for him to buy me stuff. I am not him; if you think it's me, it's really messed up."

Despite the frequent confusion, he says he's not planning to change his appearance. "I like the way I look," he said, though he admits to being stopped about twice a month by strangers - with some even asking for selfies.

"As long as people know I don't align with Elon or his beliefs, I don't mind. It probably won't be the last time either," he said.

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is the founder of SpaceX, owner of X, and CEO of Tesla. He also currently serves as a senior advisor to the White House.