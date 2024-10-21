"Not A Birkin": Internet Reacts To Israel's Claim Of Yahya Sinwar's Wife's Rs 26 Lakh Hermes Bag

Days after Yahya Sinwar was killed in an Israeli operation in southern Gaza, a video has surfaced showing the Hamas leader, along with his wife and children, moving through a tunnel the night before the October 7 attack on Israel last year.

The CCTV footage, released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), captures Sinwar and his group carrying various supplies, including pillows, mattresses, a television, and several bags, into the tunnel.

In the clip, Sinwar's wife is seen holding a bag, which Israel claimed to be worth $32,000 (around Rs 26.90 lakh).

"Sinwar's wife was caught on camera sneaking into the tunnels the night before October 7, clutching a $32,000 Hermes Birkin bag! While Gazans faced hardships under Hamas, Sinwar and his family shamelessly lived in luxury, indulging while sending others to fight," Israel stated.

Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic language spokesperson, reiterated this claim, highlighting the contrast between the opulent lifestyle of Sinwar's family and the poverty experienced by most residents of Gaza, who "struggle to afford basic necessities."

However, internet users were quick to criticize these claims. Many on X pointed out that the bag was not a "Birkin," accusing Israel of spreading false information.

A user wrote, "They are not stupid, they know that's not a Birkin, but they're pandering to an audience of evil, delusional beings who are willing to believe anything Israel says so they can continue their support without feelings of guilt bc the ppl they're murdering somehow deserve it."

Another user commented, "Even someone with zero fashion sense knows this bag ain't no Hermes, not even close. How's the official Israel account gonna mess that up? Y'all are embarrassing yourselves out here."

"Haha such a lame propaganda to come up with, The oceans of the world are gonna dry up but your lies are never ending," the third user remarked.

"Desperately clutching at straws. It's not a Birkin. And it's hilarious to see this coming from an official state account. You're neck and neck with old Katzy for the weirdest official account propaganda posts prize," the fourth user commented.

"Isn't it embarrassing when an official account representing a state posts desperate propaganda? The world is laughing at you," the fifth user wrote.