Norway Summons Russian Ambassador Over Navalny Death

Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has today summoned the Russian ambassador for a talk about the death of Alexei Navalny.

Russia revealed that Alexei Navalny, 47, fell unconscious and died on Friday.

Oslo, Norway:

Norway's foreign ministry said Monday it had summoned the Russian ambassador over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has today summoned the Russian ambassador for a talk about the death of Alexei Navalny. In the conversation, Norwegian views will be conveyed about Russian authorities' responsibility for the death and for facilitating a transparent investigation," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the meeting had not yet taken place but would shortly.

