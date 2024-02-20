Norway Summons Russian Ambassador Over Navalny Death

Russia revealed that Alexei Navalny, 47, fell unconscious and died on Friday.

Norway's foreign ministry said Monday it had summoned the Russian ambassador over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has today summoned the Russian ambassador for a talk about the death of Alexei Navalny. In the conversation, Norwegian views will be conveyed about Russian authorities' responsibility for the death and for facilitating a transparent investigation," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the meeting had not yet taken place but would shortly.

