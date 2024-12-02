Advertisement

Norway Halts Plans To Conduct Deep-Sea Mining

Until now, Norway had taken a leading role in the global race to mine the ocean floor.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Norway Halts Plans To Conduct Deep-Sea Mining
Norway's vast hydrocarbon reserves made it one of the world's wealthiest countries.
Oslo:

Norway will not proceed with plans to conduct deep-sea mining, the SV party which supports the minority centre-left government said on Sunday, after it concluded negotiations over next year's budget with the coalition.

"We are stopping plans to open mining on the sea bed," Kirsti Bergstoe, leader of the green leftwing SV party, told reporters.

Until now, Norway, whose vast hydrocarbon reserves made it one of the world's wealthiest countries, had taken a leading role in the global race to mine the ocean floor for metals that are in high demand as nations transition away from fossil fuels.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Norway, Deep Sea Mining, Mining
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com