North Korea's Kim Jong-Un's Sister Appears In Public After 52 Days

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's sister has appeared in public for the first time in almost two months and shortly after a South Korean report that she had been temporarily demoted following the failed Hanoi summit, state-media media reported on Tuesday.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim Jong-Un and his sister Kim Yo-Jong arrived with several regime heavy-weights at one of the famous mass gymnastic shows held on Monday in Pyongyang, reports Efe news.

In the images released by KCNA, Kim Yo-Jong is pictured sitting in the box to the right of Kim Jong-Un's wife, Ri Sol-Ju, who in turn is seated on the left of her husband.

The last time Kim Yo-Jong appeared in public was 52 days ago, during the inaugural session of the 14th legislature of the Supreme People's Assembly.

Considered her brother's right hand, Kim Yo-Jong's absence during Kim Jong-Un's visit to Russia in April to meet with President Vladimir Putin drew the media's attention.

On May 31, the South Korean conservative daily Chosun Ilbo reported that the regime had carried out a major purge after the failure of the denuclearisation summit with the US in February in Hanoi which possibly included Kim Yo-Jong's temporary removal from her duties.

The summit between Kim Jong-Un and US President Donald Trump broke up early with no agreement on denuclearisation between the two sides.