Kim Jong Un To Arrive In Vietnam Ahead Of Donald Trump Summit

President Trump and Korean leader Kim will meet in the Vietnamese capital on February 27 and 28 for the second summit.

World | | Updated: February 16, 2019 20:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kim Jong Un To Arrive In Vietnam Ahead Of Donald Trump Summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with Vietnamese officials when he arrives in Hanoi.


HANOI: 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will arrive in Vietnam on February 25 ahead of a planned second summit with US President Donald Trump, three sources with direct knowledge of Kim's schedule told Reuters on Saturday.

President Trump and Korean leader Kim will meet in the Vietnamese capital on February 27 and 28 for the second summit between the two leaders since their historic first meeting in Singapore last June.

Korean leader Kim will meet with Vietnamese officials when he arrives in Hanoi, said the sources, who requested anonymity citing the sensitivity and secrecy surrounding the movements of the North Korean leader.

He will visit the Vietnamese manufacturing base of Bac Ninh, and the industrial port town of Hai Phong, one source said.

Vietnam's president and general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, will meet Korean leader Kim ahead of a planned trip by Trong to neighbouring Laos, one of the sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kim Jong UnDonald TrumpVietnam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaPulwama AttackAmarinder SinghPM ModiPakistanSatya Pal MalikJaish-e-MohammadLive TVArun JaitleyEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSoldierCRPF Terrorist AttackDelhi WeatherWeatherXUV300XUV300 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................