North Korea Slams Quad For Calling It To Denuclearise

North Korea slammed on Friday the Quad grouping of the United States, India, Japan and Australia for insisting North Korea denuclearise, according to its state media KCNA.

North Korea also said the U.S. fabricated a "cyber threat" from North Korea, citing its Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced last month an arrest and indictments targeting North Korea's so-called "IT worker" program, in which North Koreans obtain remote IT-related positions at U.S. companies, and use that access to steal money and information from a host of companies around the world.

