Advertisement

North Korea Slams Quad For Calling It To Denuclearise

North Korea also said the U.S. fabricated a "cyber threat" from North Korea, citing its Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
North Korea Slams Quad For Calling It To Denuclearise
North Korea also said the U.S. fabricated a "cyber threat" from North Korea.
Seoul:

North Korea slammed on Friday the Quad grouping of the United States, India, Japan and Australia for insisting North Korea denuclearise, according to its state media KCNA.

North Korea also said the U.S. fabricated a "cyber threat" from North Korea, citing its Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced last month an arrest and indictments targeting North Korea's so-called "IT worker" program, in which North Koreans obtain remote IT-related positions at U.S. companies, and use that access to steal money and information from a host of companies around the world. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
North Korea, Quad
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com