North Korea Sent Cheerleaders To The Olympics. Here's What They're Saying. Most of these cheers aren't as awkward as they sound.

North Korean cheerleaders perform during the women's preliminary round ice hockey match.



North and South Korean athletes marched under a unification flag during the Opening Ceremonies. Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister, had lunch with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the executive Blue House. Kim Yo Jong invited Moon to visit North Korea after the Games.



The entire campaign, national security analysts have said, is aimed to drive a wedge between the United States and South Korea, as the North rushes to develop more sophisticated nuclear weapons.



That's made the cheerleading squad's high-stakes sideshow all the more intriguing in the Games' early days. The group's songs and dances have the hallmark of North Korean propaganda: over-choreographed to the point of lost authenticity.



Here are three examples of the North Koreans' performances from Day 2 of the Games and what exactly the group of young women, handpicked by the country's government, are saying.



"Go team!"



Anna Fifield, The Washington Post's Tokyo bureau chief tweeted, the group is shouting, "Go for it, go for it, our players, go for it!" or, alternatively, "Victory! Our players, win! Win!"



That sounds pretty clunky, like something fans wouldn't normally shout during a sporting event. But that's just the direct translation. This is basically the same thing as American fans shouting, "Let's go team!" or "Go, fight, win!" It's just weird to see it shouted so relentlessly.



"Nice to meet you"



The chorus of this cheer literally means "nice to meet you." It's part of a North Korean song performed during meetings between North and South Korean civilians. South Koreans have come to recognize the song as part of the North's routine during cultural exchanges.



At an event like this, where North and South Koreans have been separated for so long - this is the first visit to the South for a member of the Kim family since war broke out in 1950 -- the song takes on a deeper meaning, perhaps more like "We are really glad to meet you in person."



"My home town"



There's a few things going on here, but the most noteworthy is the song the group is singing while the cheerleaders hold the Korean unification flag in front of their chests. It's an old Korean folk song popular in both the North and South titled, "Spring season of my hometown." It originated with Korean freedom fighters who fled to Manchuria and China during Japanese occupation before and during World War II. Here's the translated first verse:



"My home town that I lived in



"Is a flower blooming mountainous place



"With peach blossom flowers, apricot flowers and baby azaleas



"Various palace of flowers in the neighborhood



"I long for the time I played in that place"



The chant afterward with all the clapping translates to "Our home country, unite!" It's not a political cheer; they're just trying to encourage teamwork. It would be like shouting at a basketball team, "Work together," or, "Play as a team."



Two weeks remain in the Winter Games for the North Koreans to pull out more cheers and keep drawing the eyes and ears of the world.



