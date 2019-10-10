North Korea May Reconsider Steps Taken To Build Trust With US: Report

UN Security Council unfairly puts the issue of our self-defense in the wrong hands: North Korea

North Korea said on Thursday that the recent U.N Security Council meeting called by European nations, and a recent missile test by the United States are serious provocations, according to state news agency KCNA.

"The fact that the UN Security Council unfairly puts the issue of our self-defense in the wrong hands is prompting us to reconsider the crucial pre-emtive steps we have taken to build trust with the US," a statement attributed to North Korea's foreign ministry spokesman said, according to KCNA.

