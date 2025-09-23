Kim Jong Un Says He Will Strengthen Ties With China "More Vigorously"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would promote relations with China "more vigorously," state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

Kim's comments were made in a reply to Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory message on North Korea's founding anniversary, KCNA said.

Kim also said he could "feel well enough" China's support during his visit earlier this month to Beijing where he watched a military parade alongside Xi, KCNA added.

Xi stood side-by-side with Kim during the World War Two anniversary event in Beijing and held a separate bilateral meeting, their first in six years.

China is a major backer and an economic lifeline for North Korea.

Meanwhile, Kim earlier said there was no reason to avoid talks with the U.S. if Washington stopped insisting his country gave up nuclear weapons, but he would never abandon the nuclear arsenal to end sanctions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)