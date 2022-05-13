North Korea May Launch A Missile Ahead Of Biden's Asia Trip: White House

White House said Biden was also considering a visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone

The Biden administration says North Korea could be preparing for a missile test as U.S. President Joe Biden gets set to visit Asia later this month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

Biden is expected to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 and hold talks with his Korean and Japanese counterparts. Psaki said North Korea could launch a missile test as early as this month.

Psaki said Biden was also considering a visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, but no final decision has been made.

