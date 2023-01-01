N Korea's Kim Jong Un Calls For 'Exponential Increase' In Nuclear Arsenal

North Korea's Kim Jong Un has called for an "exponential increase"

North Korea's Kim Jong Un called for an "exponential increase" in the country's nuclear arsenal, including new powerful missiles for "nuclear counterstrikes", state media said Sunday.

In a report at the end of a key party meeting, Kim called "for an exponential increase of the country's nuclear arsenal," the official KCNA reported, adding the country would also "develop another ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) system whose main mission is quick nuclear counterstrike".

