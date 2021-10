The missile was fired from the same vessel North Korea used in its first SLBM test, media said (File)

North Korea successfully tested a "new type" of submarine-launched ballistic missile, state media reported early Wednesday.

The weapon had "lots of advanced control guidance technologies", the official KCNA news agency said, and was fired from the same vessel that the North used in its first SLBM test five years ago.

