North Korea Conducting Live-Fire Drills Near Border With South: Report

This is third consecutive day of military exercises near contested maritime border (File/AFP)

North Korea was conducting live-fire drills on its western coast, the Yonhap news agency reported Sunday, the third consecutive day of military exercises near the contested maritime border with the South.

"N. Korea conducting live-fire drills on western coast: S. Korean military," Yonhap reported, without giving further details.

