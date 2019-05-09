North Korea Fired Two Missiles, Says South Korea's Military

This was the Kim Jong Un-led country's second launch in less than a week (File)

North Korea has fired two missiles on Thursday, South Korea's military said, as a senior US official is visiting to discuss ways to break the nuclear deadlock. "North Korea fired unidentified projectiles eastward" from Sino-ri in North Pyongan province, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a earlier statement. It was confirmed later that the projectiles might have been missiles, news agency AFP reported.

This was Pyongyang's second launch in less than a week.

The North "fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles" from North Pyongan province, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding they flew 270 and 420 kilometres (170 and 260 miles) and the South Korean and US militaries were jointly analysing them.

With inputs from AFP

