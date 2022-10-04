Nobel Physics 2022 To Be Awarded To These 3 Scientists

The prize is awarded by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute.

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 will be awarded to scientists Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science". They conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated. "The results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information," the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

"Using groundbreaking experiments, Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have demonstrated the potential to investigate and control particles that are in entangled states. What happens to one particle in an entangled pair determines what happens to the other, even if they are really too far apart to affect each other. The laureates' development of experimental tools has laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology," a release said.

The prize, arguably among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is awarded by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($900,357).

Created in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel, the prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace have been awarded since 1901, though the economics prize is a later addition.