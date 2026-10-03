"No Warning": Shivon Zilis Says Elon Musk Ended Their Relationship "Abruptly"

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have ended their relationship. Zilis, who shares four kids with the billionaire, said the breakup came abruptly but wished the SpaceX CEO the best.

"It's hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that's just how it is sometimes," she posted a note on Friday, October 2, after Musk unfollowed her on X. Zilis developed a romantic relationship with Musk in 2020 after he acted as her sperm donor.

Along with her note, Zilis shared a screenshot of her recent chat with Musk.

"It was really wonderful to see you for breakfast. Love you very much," Zilis wrote to Musk, to which he responded on September 24: "Love you too."

The Tesla chief later texted Zilis that he had not realised he could have invited her to a state dinner at the White House last week for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the days between that exchange and her note about the breakup, Zilis posted a short update on September 27, saying, "New day, new life."

Shivon Zilis Opens Up About Relationship With Musk

In her note, Zilis struck a tone of heartache as she looked back on the good times with the Tesla chief.

Zilis said that Musk had a "tumultuous" early life and was often a "tortured soul".

Zilis said she and the kids she shares with Musk provided a "safe space" for the billionaire where he could "recharge his heart and soul" before heading off to the "battlefield" again.

Zilis said she loved Musk "more than life itself" and added that he taught her "100 lifetimes of knowledge and made my cup overflow with life meaning". She admitted that the split caused a "lot of loss" but said she and Musk had "created four beautiful little loves of my life," referring to her children.

"I am hurting, but care deeply about E [Elon Musk] and will always be cheering for his happiness. Godspeed, Elon, the world is lucky to have you," she wrote.

Musk and Zilis welcomed twins Strider and Azure in 2021. They had a daughter, Arcadia, in 2024. The couple welcomed their youngest, Seldon, in 2025.

Musk shares at least 14 children with four different partners. He has not yet commented on the split.

Apart from his four children with Shivon Zilis, the tech billionaire has five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson, including twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian. Their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, died at just 10 weeks old.