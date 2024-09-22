'No Stopping Bharat Now': PM, In US, Explains India's Huge Digital Leap

PM Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he has always understood the potential and capabilities of the Indian community in the US, and for him, they have been strong brand ambassadors of India.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi talked of India's enormous diversity and adaptability of Indians when they go abroad.

"We belong to a country where there are dozens of languages and dialogues, all faiths and religions of the world and yet we are moving forward united," he said.

He praised India's digital revolution, calling it unparalleled anywhere in the world, citing implementation of UPI and 5G network.

"India's 5G network implementation is bigger than the US, and that too in only two years... Indians carry digital wallets... We have UPI, the world's largest digital payments system," PM Modi said.

He said the day is not far when made-in-India semiconductor will be sold across the world.

PM Modi spoke of the magnitude of India's general elections held earlier this year.

"Ab ki baar..." he said.

"Modi Sarkar, Modi Sarkar," the audience responded.

He said India's "namaste" has now become multinational, and has turned from "local to global". Praising the contributions of the Indian community overseas, PM Modi said Indians contribute to the most no matter where they are.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to the US.

His address at the "Modi and US" programme is a historic event as 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gathered from 42 states to welcome the Prime Minister.